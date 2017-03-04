Il secondo album del super-gruppo SNAKECHARMER
si intitolerà "Second Skin
" e sarà pubblicato il 12 maggio su etichetta Frontiers Music Srl
con la seguente tracklist:01. Sounds Like A Plan
02. That Kind Of Love
03. Are You Ready To Fly
04. Follow Me Under
05. I’ll Take You As You Are
06. Hell Of A Way To Live
07. Fade Away
08. Dress It Up
09. Punching Above My Weight
10. Forgive & Forget
11. Where Do We Go From Here
Ecco la line-up della band:Chris Ousey (HEARTLAND) – voce
Laurie Wisefield (ex-WISHBONE ASH) – chitarra
Simon McBride (ex-SWEET SAVAGE) – chitarra
Adam Wakeman (OZZY OSBOURNE) – tastiera
Neil Murray (ex-WHITESNAKE, ex-BLACK SABBATH) – basso
Harry James (MAGNUM, THUNDER) – batteria