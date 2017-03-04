Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Harem Scarem, i dettagli del nuovo album "United"

Immagine L'etichetta Frontiers Music Srl pubblicherà il prossimo 12 maggio il nuovo album degli HAREM SCAREM, intitolato "United".
This year will mark the thirtieth year of HAREM SCAREM and I can tell you that we are just as excited about writing and recording today as we were then. The brand new 'United' album is one of the best collection of songs we have ever put on one release and I can't wait for everyone to hear it!
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:

01. United
02. Here Today Gone Tomorrow
03. Gravity
04. Sinking Ship
05. One Of Life’s Mysteries
06. No Regrets
07. Bite The Bullet
08. Things I Know
09. The Sky Is Falling
10. Heaven And Earth
11. Indestructible


Immagine

Pubblicata il: 09 marzo 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
