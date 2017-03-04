Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Moonspell, annunciato il nuovo disco "1755"

I MOONSPELL hanno appena annunciato che pubblicheranno il nuovo album "1755" nel corso di questo anno.

Il disco sarà interamente cantato in portoghese ed è basato sul terremoto che distrusse Lisbona proprio in quell'anno, la sua rinascita e gli effetti che questo ebbe su religione, politica e filosofia.

Queste intanto le date già confermate:

29.04.17 SE - Stockholm / Fryshuset
12.05.17 IT - Cagliari / Fabrik
13.05.17 IT - Borgo Priolo / Dagda Live
25.05.17 MX - Guadalajara / C3
26.05.17 MX - Monterrey / Cafe Iguana
31.05.17 SV - San Salvador / Cifco
02.06.17 CR - San Jose / Peppers Club
03.06.17 CO - Bogota / Revolution Bar
04.06.17 CO - Medellin / Teatro Matacandelas
10.06.17 AR - Buenos Aires / Teatro Flores
13.06.17 UY - Mentevideo / Music Box
14.06.17 BR - Sao Paulo / Clash Club
15.06.17 BR - Belo Horizonte / Granfinos
16.06.17 BR - Curitiba / Music Hall
17.06.17 BR - Recife / Catamaran
18.06.17 BR - Fortasleza / Armazem
20.16.17 BR - Belem / Botequim
25.06.17 BR - Rio De Janeiro / Imperator

Festival Shows
04.05.17 NO - Karmoy / Karmoygeddon Metal Festival
01.07.17 DE - Muehlheim an der Ruhr / Castle Rock
05.-08.07.17 DE - Ballenstedt / Rockharz Open Air
11.-16.07.17 HU - Rockmaraton Fesztvál
16.07.17 CZ - Vizovice / Masters of Rock
16.-19.08.17 DE - Dinkelsbuehl / Summer Breeze
02.09.17 DE - Markneuenkirchen / ReeveLand Festival

http://www.moonspell.com
http://www.facebook.com/moonspellband

Avatar Inserito il 08 marzo 2017 alle 15:31

L'ultimo è stato splendido.... speriamo bene!

Pubblicata il: 08 marzo 2017
Fonte: Comunicato Stampa

Notizia segnalata da
Gianluca 'Graz' Grazioli
