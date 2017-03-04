Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Avatar, guarda il video di "New Land"


Immagine


Gli Avatar hanno reso disponibile online il video del brano "New Land", presente nel loro ultimo full length "Feathers & Flesh" pubblicato nel maggio 2016 ad etichetta Another Century:



Ricordiamo i dettagli dell'album:

1. Regret
2. House of Eternal Hunt
3. The Eagle Has Landed
4. New Land
5. Tooth, Beak & Claw
6. For the Swarm
7. Fiddler’s Farewell
8. One More Hill
9. Black Waters
10. Night Never Ending
11. Pray the Sun Away
12. When the Snow Lies Red
13. Raven Wine
14. Sky Burial
15. I’ve Got Something In My Front Pocket For You (bonus track deluxe edition)
16. Det Är Alldeles Försent (bonus track deluxe edition)

Immagine

Pubblicata il: 07 marzo 2017
