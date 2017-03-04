Il batterista dei QUIET RIOT Franke Banali
ha confermato l'uscita dalla band del cantante Seann Nicols
e l'ingresso di James Durbin
, finalista di "American Idol
".
It became apparent to everybody that it really wasn't going to work. There were some serious creative and personal differences. I'm not the type of person who will stay in a bad marriage for the kids — the kids in this case being QUIET RIOT. It was unanimous it could not go any further.
There's no comfortable thing about this situation. I think the record turned out great. But it's not that band anymore, so we have to deal with it. Is it troublesome? Absolutely. Is it risky? Absolutely. Is it the right thing to do? Absolutely!
Il prossimo 21 aprile sarà pubblicato su etichetta Frontiers Music Srl
il nuovo album della band, "Road Rage
", registrato con l'ormai ex-cantante Nicols.