I canadesi UNLEASH THE ARCHERS
pubblicheranno il loro nuovo album "Apex
" il prossimo 2 giugno su etichetta Napalm Records
, festeggiando così i loro primi 10 anni di carriera.
We are extremely excited to release another full on concept album; it's just so much fun to play out a story when you're up on stage. This one has a protagonist that we call 'The Immortal' being forced to serve the antagonist, a.k.a. 'The Matriarch' as she embarks down a very dark path to achieve immortality. We had a great time writing this record, and I think the cohesiveness of the story has really shone through in the music as well. It has a certain vibe throughout, from beginning to end, and we can't wait to hear what our fans have to say about the direction this album has taken. We don't like to write the same record over and over again and we are very happy with the progression of our sound on Apex. We think it will appeal to all of our fans old and new; it has the best parts of our past albums combined into one with just a little more spit and polish.
L'artwork dell'opera è stato curato da Ken Sarafin
. Eccone la tracklist:Awakening
Shadow Guide
The Matriarch
Cleanse The Bloodlines
The Coward's Way
False Walls
Ten Thousand Against One
Earth And Ashes
Call Me Immortal
Apex