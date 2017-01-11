Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Conjonctive, i dettagli del nuovo album "In The Mouth Of The Devil"

Immagine Gli svizzeri CONJONCTIVE hanno pubblicato il videoclip del brano "Down Into The Abyss", disponibile nel player di seguito. La clip è stata diretta da Brice Hincker.

La canzone è tratta dal secondo album della band, "In The Mouth Of The Devil", in uscita il prossimo 10 marzo su etichetta Tenacity Music.

Il disco è stato registrato, mixato e masterizzato da Vladimir Cochet presso i Conatus Studios e avrà la seguente tracklist:

“Purgatory”
“You're Next”
“Let Blow The Grim Wind”
“Falling In The Mouth Of The Devil”
“Down Into The Abyss”
“The Cult Of The Shining Planet”
“Burn Your Eyes”
“Hills Of Abomination”
“Defeat The Red Sun”
“Constellations & Black Holes”





Immagine

Pubblicata il: 02 marzo 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
