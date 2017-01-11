DRAGONFORCE – I DETTAGLI DEL NUOVO ALBUM
“REACHING INTO INFINITY” SARA’ PUBBLICATO IL 19 MAGGIO SU earMUSIC
I DRAGONFORCE hanno svelato I dettagli del nuovo atteso album!. ‘Reaching Into Infinity’ sarà pubblicato su earMUSIC il 19 maggio 2017 e sarà disponibile in CD, LP, in digitale e in special edition CD+DVD.
‘Reaching Into Infinity
’ è stato registrato ai Fascination Street Studios, Svezia, con il super produttore Jens Bogren
. L’album è stato composto durante il tour del best of album “Killer Elite” best of album presso i Lamerluser Studios, Londra UK, i Dark Lane Studios, Witney UK, gli Evil1 Studios di Charleville-Mézières, Francia e gli Shredforce One Studios, CA, USA. E' il primo con il "nostro" batterista Gee Anzalone.
Di seguito artwork e tracklist.
Special Edition with multi-angle Bonus DVD:
Disc 1 - CD
1. Reaching into Infinity
2. Ashes of the Dawn
3. Judgement Day
4. Astral Empire
5. Curse of Darkness
6. Silence
7. Midnight Madness
8. WAR!
9. Land of Shattered Dreams
10. The Edge of the World
11. Our Final Stand
Bonus Tracks
12. Hatred and Revenge
13. Evil Dead
Disc 2 - Bonus DVD
DragonForce Live at Woodstock Festival Poland 2016
1. Holding On
2. Heroes of Our Time
3. Operation Ground and Pound
4. Holding On (Multi-angles)
5. Heroes of Our Time (Multi-angeles)
6. Operation Ground and Pound (Multi-Angles)
