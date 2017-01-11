I DRAGONFORCE hanno svelato I dettagli del nuovo atteso album!. ‘Reaching Into Infinity’ sarà pubblicato su earMUSIC il 19 maggio 2017 e sarà disponibile in CD, LP, in digitale e in special edition CD+DVD.’ è stato registrato ai Fascination Street Studios, Svezia, con il super produttore. L’album è stato composto durante il tour del best of album “Killer Elite” best of album presso i Lamerluser Studios, Londra UK, i Dark Lane Studios, Witney UK, gli Evil1 Studios di Charleville-Mézières, Francia e gli Shredforce One Studios, CA, USA. E' il primo con il "nostro" batterista Gee Anzalone.Di seguito artwork e tracklist.Special Edition with multi-angle Bonus DVD:Disc 1 - CD1. Reaching into Infinity2. Ashes of the Dawn3. Judgement Day4. Astral Empire5. Curse of Darkness6. Silence7. Midnight Madness8. WAR!9. Land of Shattered Dreams10. The Edge of the World11. Our Final StandBonus Tracks12. Hatred and Revenge13. Evil DeadDisc 2 - Bonus DVDDragonForce Live at Woodstock Festival Poland 20161. Holding On2. Heroes of Our Time3. Operation Ground and Pound4. Holding On (Multi-angles)5. Heroes of Our Time (Multi-angeles)6. Operation Ground and Pound (Multi-Angles)Standard Edition1. Reaching into Infinity2. Ashes of the Dawn3. Judgement Day4. Astral Empire5. Curse of Darkness6. Silence7. Midnight Madness8. WAR!9. Land of Shattered Dreams10. The Edge of the World11. Our Final Stand