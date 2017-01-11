I BASTIAN
pubblicano proprio oggi, tramite Sliptrick Records
, il loro nuovo album intitolato "Back To The Roots
", con la seguente lineup:Sebastiano Conti: chitarra
Vinny Appice: batteria
Apollo Papathanasio: voce
Corrado Giardina: basso
Il sound oltre al classico heavy metal presenta venature hard rock con delle ballad e qualche tocco bluesy.Back To The Roots | Released Feb 28th, 2017 on Sliptrick Records
Track Listing: 1. Goodbye To My Room | 2. Midsummer Night’s Dream | 3. Writing My Rock And Roll | 4. The Kite | 5. Jasmine & Sebastien | 6. Moth Woman | 7. Warrior Friend | 8. Dreamer | 9. Rock Age | 10. Little Angel | 11. Spirit With The Hatchet | 12. Poor Town | 13. The Demon Behind Me | 14. Jasmine & Sebastien (featuring Tracey Amos)Facebook