Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Esce oggi "Back To The Roots" dei Bastian

I BASTIAN pubblicano proprio oggi, tramite Sliptrick Records, il loro nuovo album intitolato "Back To The Roots", con la seguente lineup:

Sebastiano Conti: chitarra
Vinny Appice: batteria
Apollo Papathanasio: voce
Corrado Giardina: basso

Il sound oltre al classico heavy metal presenta venature hard rock con delle ballad e qualche tocco bluesy.

Back To The Roots | Released Feb 28th, 2017 on Sliptrick Records

Track Listing:
1. Goodbye To My Room | 2. Midsummer Night’s Dream | 3. Writing My Rock And Roll | 4. The Kite | 5. Jasmine & Sebastien | 6. Moth Woman | 7. Warrior Friend | 8. Dreamer | 9. Rock Age | 10. Little Angel | 11. Spirit With The Hatchet | 12. Poor Town | 13. The Demon Behind Me | 14. Jasmine & Sebastien (featuring Tracey Amos)

Facebook



Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 28 febbraio 2017
Fonte: Comunicato Stampa

Notizia segnalata da
Gianluca 'Graz' Grazioli
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Brothers In Arms
Invictus
13.99 € / CD
Copertina
Copertina
Urban Classics
Polarfleece Scarf
9.99 € / Sciarpa/Foulard (grigio, 100% poliestere)
Copertina
Watain
Sworn to the dark
28.99 € / 2-LP
Ultime notizie
17 gennaio 2017
11 gennaio 2017
28 febbraio 2017
28 febbraio 2017
28 febbraio 2017
28 febbraio 2017
28 febbraio 2017
28 febbraio 2017
28 febbraio 2017
28 febbraio 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading