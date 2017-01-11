Jolly Roger Records
in collaborazione con CLASSIX METAL & CLASSIX! Magazines
e Loud and Proud Italy
è orgogliosa di presentare la settima (!) edizione di Acciaio Italiano Festival
, dedicato alle migliori bands Hard/HM underground Italiane + Metal Market, Stand Etichette Indipendenti.Sabato 20 Maggio - Estragon Club (Bologna)
Ingresso 12,99 € (no tessera!)
Seguiranno presto ulteriori dettagli ed info.
Un caloroso e sincero ringraziamento ad Andrea Franceschi
, bassista e grafico dei Silverbones che ha realizzato la locandina.
Grazie mille a chiunque voglia condividere, diffondere e supportare l'evento!
Si ringraziano sentitamente i seguenti sponsors che hanno aderito all' iniziativa:Andromeda Distribuzioni Discografiche - Mailorder
Andromeda Relix
BLACK WIDOW RECORDS
Blasphemous Art Records
BloodRock Records
crac edizioni
Cruz Del Sur Music
Dragonheart Records
Earthquake terror noise
FOAD Records
Goodfellas
L.M. Records
Ma.Ra.Cash records
Minotauro Records
Metal On Metal Records
My Kingdom Music
NadirMusic Genova / BUILT 2 KILL RECORDS
Nightbreaker Productions
Over-Zone
PICK UP DISTRIBUZIONE
Scarlet Records
SG Records
Sound Cave
Terror From Hell Records
Tommy Rec
UNDERGRIND DISTRO
ZANOVELLO
We Rock Music Store