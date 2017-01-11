Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Acciaio Italiano Festival, la settima edizione il 20 maggio a Bologna

Jolly Roger Records in collaborazione con CLASSIX METAL & CLASSIX! Magazines e Loud and Proud Italy è orgogliosa di presentare la settima (!) edizione di Acciaio Italiano Festival, dedicato alle migliori bands Hard/HM underground Italiane + Metal Market, Stand Etichette Indipendenti.

Sabato 20 Maggio - Estragon Club (Bologna)
Ingresso 12,99 € (no tessera!)
Seguiranno presto ulteriori dettagli ed info.
Un caloroso e sincero ringraziamento ad Andrea Franceschi, bassista e grafico dei Silverbones che ha realizzato la locandina.
Grazie mille a chiunque voglia condividere, diffondere e supportare l'evento!

Si ringraziano sentitamente i seguenti sponsors che hanno aderito all' iniziativa:
Andromeda Distribuzioni Discografiche - Mailorder
Andromeda Relix
BLACK WIDOW RECORDS
Blasphemous Art Records
BloodRock Records
crac edizioni
Cruz Del Sur Music
Dragonheart Records
Earthquake terror noise
FOAD Records
Goodfellas
L.M. Records
Ma.Ra.Cash records
Minotauro Records
Metal On Metal Records
My Kingdom Music
NadirMusic Genova / BUILT 2 KILL RECORDS
Nightbreaker Productions
Over-Zone
PICK UP DISTRIBUZIONE
Scarlet Records
SG Records
Sound Cave
Terror From Hell Records
Tommy Rec
UNDERGRIND DISTRO
ZANOVELLO
We Rock Music Store

Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 28 febbraio 2017
Fonte: Comunicato Stampa

Notizia segnalata da
Gianluca 'Graz' Grazioli
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Urban Classics
Ladies Teddy Jumpsuit
49.99 € / Tuta (bianco, 100% poliestere)
Copertina
Mumford & Sons
The road to Red Rocks
23.99 € / Disco Blu-Ray
Copertina
Blynd
Punishment unfolds
15.99 € / CD
Copertina
Ultime notizie
17 gennaio 2017
11 gennaio 2017
28 febbraio 2017
28 febbraio 2017
28 febbraio 2017
28 febbraio 2017
28 febbraio 2017
28 febbraio 2017
28 febbraio 2017
28 febbraio 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading