I The Mute Gods
hanno pubblicato il video ufficiale di “Tardigrades Will Inherit The Earth”
, brano tratto dal nuovo album omonimo uscito oggi 24 Febbraio 2017 via InsideOut Musi
c.
Sotto potete vedere tracklist e cover del full-length:01. Saltatio Mortis
02. Animal Army
03. We Can’t Carry On
04. The Dumbing Of The Stupid
05. Early Warning
06. Tardigrades Will Inherit The Earth
07. Window onto the Sun
08. Lament
09. The Singing Fish Batticaloa
10. Hallelujah (bonus track)
11. The Andromeda Strain
12. Stranger Than Fiction