Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

The Mute Gods, ascolta “Tardigrades Will Inherit The Earth”

Immagine

I The Mute Gods hanno pubblicato il video ufficiale di “Tardigrades Will Inherit The Earth”, brano tratto dal nuovo album omonimo uscito oggi 24 Febbraio 2017 via InsideOut Music.


Sotto potete vedere tracklist e cover del full-length:

01. Saltatio Mortis
02. Animal Army
03. We Can’t Carry On
04. The Dumbing Of The Stupid
05. Early Warning
06. Tardigrades Will Inherit The Earth
07. Window onto the Sun
08. Lament
09. The Singing Fish Batticaloa
10. Hallelujah (bonus track)
11. The Andromeda Strain
12. Stranger Than Fiction

Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 24 febbraio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Gabriele Marangoni
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Copertina
Copertina
Watain
Sworn to the dark
28.99 € / 2-LP
Copertina
Ultime notizie
13 febbraio 2017
17 gennaio 2017
11 gennaio 2017
24 febbraio 2017
24 febbraio 2017
24 febbraio 2017
24 febbraio 2017
24 febbraio 2017
23 febbraio 2017
23 febbraio 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading