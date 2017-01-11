Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Art of Anarchy, "No surrender" disponibile in streaming video


Immagine

Gli Art of Anarchy hanno reso disponibile online il lyric video di "No surrender", canzone contenuta nel prossimo album del gruppo dal titolo "The Madness" atteso per il prossimo 24 marzo.
La band è composta da Scott Stapp, voce dei Creed, da John Moyer bassista dei Disturbed e da Bumblefoot ex dei Guns n'Roses.



Sotto i dettagli della release:

01. Echo Of A Scream
02. 1,000 Degrees
03. No Surrender
04. The Madness
05. Won’t Let You Down
06. Changed Man
07. A Light In Me
08. Somber
09. Dancing With The Devil
10. Afterburn

Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 24 febbraio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Alessandro Zaina
