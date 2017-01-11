Gli Art of Anarchy
hanno reso disponibile online il lyric video di "No surrender"
, canzone contenuta nel prossimo album del gruppo dal titolo "The Madness"
atteso per il prossimo 24 marzo.
La band è composta da Scott Stapp
, voce dei Creed, da John Moyer
bassista dei Disturbed e da Bumblefoot
ex dei Guns n'Roses.
Sotto i dettagli della release:01. Echo Of A Scream
02. 1,000 Degrees
03. No Surrender
04. The Madness
05. Won’t Let You Down
06. Changed Man
07. A Light In Me
08. Somber
09. Dancing With The Devil
10. Afterburn