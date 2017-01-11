Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Seether, i dettagli del nuovo album "Poison The Parish"

Immagine I SEETHER hanno svelato i dettagli del loro nuovo album "Poison The Parish", registrato presso i Blackbird Studio e prodotto dal front-man Shaun Morgan.

Il settimo album in studio della band sarà pubblicato il prossimo 12 maggio su etichetta Canine Radio Records con la seguente tracklist:

01. Stoke The Fire
02. Betray And Degrade
03. Something Else
04. I’ll Survive
05. Let You Down
06. Against the Wall
07. Let Me Heal
08. Saviours
09. Nothing Left
10. Count Me Out
11. Emotionless
12. Sell My Soul

Ecco a voi il videoclip del primo singolo estratto, "Let You Down":





Pubblicata il: 23 febbraio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
