"Inter Alia
" è il titolo del nuovo album degli AT THE DRIVE IN
, che sarà pubblicato il prossimo 5 maggio su etichetta Rise Records
con la seguente tracklist:01. No Wolf Like The Present
02. Continuum
03. Tilting At The Univendor
04. Governed By Contagions
05. Pendulum In A Peasant Dress
06. Incurably Innocent
07. Call Broken Arrow
08. Holtzclaw
09. Torrentially Cutshaw
10. Ghost-Tape No. 9
11. Hostage Stamps
Nel player di seguito potete ascoltare un primo estratto dall'album, il brano "Incurably Innocent
" in formato lyric video.