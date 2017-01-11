Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

At The Drive In, i dettagli del nuovo album "Inter Alia"

Immagine "Inter Alia" è il titolo del nuovo album degli AT THE DRIVE IN, che sarà pubblicato il prossimo 5 maggio su etichetta Rise Records con la seguente tracklist:

01. No Wolf Like The Present
02. Continuum
03. Tilting At The Univendor
04. Governed By Contagions
05. Pendulum In A Peasant Dress
06. Incurably Innocent
07. Call Broken Arrow
08. Holtzclaw
09. Torrentially Cutshaw
10. Ghost-Tape No. 9
11. Hostage Stamps

Nel player di seguito potete ascoltare un primo estratto dall'album, il brano "Incurably Innocent" in formato lyric video.





Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 23 febbraio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Satan Jokers
Psychiatric
14.99 € / CD & DVD
Copertina
V.A.
Gothic Compilation Vol.57
10.99 € / 2-CD
Copertina
Iron Maiden
The number of the beast
22.99 € / LP (Ed. Limitata, Picture)
Copertina
Ultime notizie
13 febbraio 2017
17 gennaio 2017
11 gennaio 2017
23 febbraio 2017
23 febbraio 2017
23 febbraio 2017
23 febbraio 2017
23 febbraio 2017
23 febbraio 2017
23 febbraio 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading