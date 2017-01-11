Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Axel Rudi Pell, i dettagli del nuovo album "The Ballads V"

Immagine Il chitarrista tedesco Axel Rudi Pell ha annunciato la pubblicazione del nuovo album della sua band, intitolato "The Ballads V" e previsto per il prossimo 21 aprile su etichetta Steamhammer/SPV.

Il disco sarà composto da alcuni inediti e vari brani tratti dagli ultimi album della band e vedrà la partecipazione di Bonnie Tyler sul singolo "Love's Holding On", in uscita il 31 marzo.
Bonnie Tyler only records songs she personally likes. So I wrote this tune just for her and she really loved it. She came to the studio and we recorded it within a couple of hours. The result is amazing - another soon-to-be Pell classic in the making. If I hadn’t been a fan already, I would have turned into one instantly.
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:

“Love's Holding On” (new song feat. Bonnie Tyler)
“I See Fire” (new cover version, Ed Sheeran song)
“On The Edge Of Our Time” (new song)
“Hey Hey My My”
“Lived Our Lives Before”
“When Truth Hurts”
“Forever Free”
“Lost In Love”
“The Line” (live) (previously unreleased)
“Mistreated” (live)


Immagine

22 febbraio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
