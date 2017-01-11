Qui di seguito potete ammirare una nuova foto promozionale degli A PERFECT CIRCLE
con la formazione al completo.
La band si appresta quindi a partire in tour con tutti i membri già insieme nelle ultime apparizioni dal vivo risalenti a 4 anni fa, ovvero Maynard James Keenan
, Billy Howerdel
, James Iha
, Matt McJunkins
e Jeff Friedl
.
We're not promising anything, but I have every intention of doing my best to have us playing some new tracks during this run — with the idea that new music is coming very soon after.