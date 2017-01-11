Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

A Perfect Circle, la nuova immagine della band conferma la formazione

Qui di seguito potete ammirare una nuova foto promozionale degli A PERFECT CIRCLE con la formazione al completo.

La band si appresta quindi a partire in tour con tutti i membri già insieme nelle ultime apparizioni dal vivo risalenti a 4 anni fa, ovvero Maynard James Keenan, Billy Howerdel, James Iha, Matt McJunkins e Jeff Friedl.
We're not promising anything, but I have every intention of doing my best to have us playing some new tracks during this run — with the idea that new music is coming very soon after.



Pubblicata il: 22 febbraio 2017
Matteo 'Teone' Comi
