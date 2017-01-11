Gli AVATARIUM
di Leif Edling
sono pronti a pubblicare il loro nuovo album, "Hurricanes And Halos
", il prossimo 26 maggio su etichetta Nuclear Blast Records
.
Il disco è stato prodotto dal chitarrista Marcus Jidell
, registrato e mixato da David Castillo
presso i Ghost Ward Studios
e masterizzato da Jens Bogren
.
Recording Hurricanes And Halos has truly been an emotional roller coaster for me and I do think that has contributed to a pure and vibrating energy on the album. I am deeply proud of what we have achieved together. It feels like the two previous albums and the EPs lead us to this one, it's been a natural flow to where we are today, musical and emotional wise.