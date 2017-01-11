Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Avatarium, il nuovo album "Hurricanes And Halos" a maggio

Gli AVATARIUM di Leif Edling sono pronti a pubblicare il loro nuovo album, "Hurricanes And Halos", il prossimo 26 maggio su etichetta Nuclear Blast Records.

Il disco è stato prodotto dal chitarrista Marcus Jidell, registrato e mixato da David Castillo presso i Ghost Ward Studios e masterizzato da Jens Bogren.
Recording Hurricanes And Halos has truly been an emotional roller coaster for me and I do think that has contributed to a pure and vibrating energy on the album. I am deeply proud of what we have achieved together. It feels like the two previous albums and the EPs lead us to this one, it's been a natural flow to where we are today, musical and emotional wise.



Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 22 febbraio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Destruction
Spiritual Genocide
17.99 € / T-Shirt (nero, 100% cotone)
Copertina
Motörhead
Deutschland
19.99 € / T-Shirt (nero, 100% cotone)
Copertina
Linkin Park
LIVING THINGS
21.99 € / LP (Ed. Speciale)
Copertina
Alternative 4
The brink
9.99 € / CD (Ristampa)
Ultime notizie
13 febbraio 2017
17 gennaio 2017
11 gennaio 2017
22 febbraio 2017
22 febbraio 2017
22 febbraio 2017
22 febbraio 2017
22 febbraio 2017
22 febbraio 2017
22 febbraio 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading