Myrkur, nuovo album in autunno

L'artista danese Amalie Brunn, meglio nota come MYRKUR, entrerà a breve in studio per registrare il nuovo album, successore del fortunato debutto "M".

Il disco sarà prodotto da Randall Dunn e registrato presso i Black Tornado Studio di Copenhagen e lo studio dello stesso Dunn a Seattle, e vanterà una serie di ospiti che saranno resi noti a breve.
I have spent the last year writing songs for this record and choosing which ones should make it. It has been a very different approach as well as process, compared to my debut album. I am mixing Kulning into the melodies, an ancient Scandinavian herding call and the lyrics are in different languages. I am very happy to have Randall Dunn produce the album here in Copenhagen, even though he is American, he seems to have Nordic blood and music running in his veins. It's a very exciting juxtaposition for me.
L'opera sarà pubblicata nel corso dell'autunno.


Pubblicata il: 22 febbraio 2017
