Les Discrets, i dettagli del nuovo album "Prédateurs"

Immagine Il duo francese LES DISCRETS hanno svelato la copertina del loro prossimo album "Prédateurs", il primo in studio dopo cinque anni, realizzata da Chris Friel.

Il disco sarà composto da 10 nuove canzoni per un totale di 43 minuti e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 21 aprile su etichetta Prophecy Productions.
Prédateurs is a record for late evenings, night driving, journeys on a train, or for those moments we usually think about the meaning of life and things, when we have nothing else to do but sitting and waiting. Its main themes are time, nature and life
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:

01. Prédateurs
02. Virée Nocturne
03. Les Amis De Minuit
04. Vanishing Beauties
05. Fleur Des Murailles
06. Le Reproche
07. Les Jours D'Or
08. Rue Octavio Mey
09. The Scent Of Spring (Moonraker)
10. Lyon - Paris 7h34





Pubblicata il: 22 febbraio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
