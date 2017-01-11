In un recente intervista, Mark Tremonti
ha confermato che una volta concluso l'attuale tour con gli ALTER BRIDGE
si dedicherà alla scrittura e registrazione del suo prossimo album solista, previsto per il 2018.
After this tour is over, I'm going to have the guys come to town and start writing and just kind of pick our moments to keep writing and probably get a record out next year.
In a perfect world, I want to kind of split it up. You know, I don't want to get trapped into having to do heavy records all the time, because it's something I really wanted to get out with the solo project — the heavier side of my writing — but I don't want to completely abandon some of the melodic atmospheres of stuff, so I might want to do just like I did the last time, do two albums and have two different sounds. Have one be more atmospheric in music, acoustic, real melodic and have the other one be straight-up heavy.