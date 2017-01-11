Su questa pagina
è possibile leggere il seguente annuncio:
Eddie Vedder announced today he will join the lineup for the first Firenze Rocks Festival. This three-day festival runs from June 23 – 25 at Visamo Arena in Florence Italy.
Eddie Vedder will headline the Saturday, June 24th date.
The general public ticket sale will start at 11:00am CET on Friday, Feb. 24. at www.ticketone.it
For more festival info go here: http://www.firenzerocks.it
A breve il comunicato stampa ufficiale di Firenze Rocks.