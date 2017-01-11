In attesa del nuovo album dal titolo “Chronicles Of An Undead Hunter”
, in uscita il prossimo 31 marzo via Punishment 18 Records
, la doom band tricolore Crimson Dawn
ha reso disponibile online un teaser di presentazione della release:
Di seguito tracklisting ed artwork del secondo album della band:01. Twilight Of The Wandering Souls (Intro)
02. Eternal Is The Dark
03. Neverending Rain
04. The Suffering
05. The Skeleton Key
06. Gaze Of The Scarecrow
07. Dark Ride
08. Checkmate In Red
09. To Live Is To Grieve