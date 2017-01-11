From a practical point of view, you're interested in, on the one hand, preserving the sound, or the elements that make up the sound, and you still wanna progress. I think one of the secrets behind our preserving ability is the fact that we don't necessarily have to have the same six people in the room to make that sound, which helps.



It's always a blessing and a curse when you have some of these classic bands over the course of rock and roll history, where in order for them to sound like that exact band, you need those four individuals, and if one is missing, it does not sound like that. And, fortunately, we don't have that problem. Because performing GHOST and recording GHOST has never really been the same thing. So that we can preserve our sound; we don't have to rely on... if some people come and go, which is good. QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE is the same thing. Everything goes through Josh's [Homme] hands, and therefore it sounds like QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, regardless of who he brings in and out of the band, which is, I guess, a similar situation.

Intervistato da, il leader deiha parlato dei prossimo piani della band e non solo.Il gruppo sta in questo periodo scrivendo del nuovo materiale e nel frattempo si appresta a partire in tour. Le sessioni in studio inizieranno seriamente però soltanto nel mese di agosto, quando le attività dal vivo saranno chiuse per quest'anno.E a proposito del prossimo tour, secondo le ultime indiscrezioni potrebbe portare delle novità in formazione.