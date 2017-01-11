Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Ashes Of Ares, si separano dal batterista

Gli ASHES OF ARES, la band dell'ex-cantante degli ICED EARTH Matt Barlow, si sono separati dall'ex-batterista dei NEVERMORE Van Williams. Lo split è accaduto a causa dei vari impegni famigliari di Williams.

Il gruppo è intanto al lavoro su nuovo materiale e ha già scritto otto nuove canzoni.
This decision was both mutual and amicable, and we wish Van nothing but the best with GHOST SHIP OCTAVIUS and any other future endeavors.

What does that mean for the future of ASHES OF ARES? It means Matt and Freddie are continuing on. Eight songs are written, and two or three more will be finished up soon (and possibly some bonus tracks on top of that), then we can begin pre-production. So, basically, we will fully record demo versions of all the songs to appear on the album to make sure they are how we want them before recording the final versions.



