Gli Anthrax
in occasione della data del 15 febbraio a Glasgow
, del tour celebrativo di “Among The Living”
, hanno registrato l’intero show in previsione di un nuovo Dvd Live.
Questa la scaletta scozzese:Set 1
“A.I.R.”
“Madhouse”
“Evil Twin”
“Medusa”
“Blood Eagle Wings”
“Fight ‘Em ‘Til You Can’t”
“Be All, End All”
“Breathing Lightning”
Set 2: Among The Living
“Among the Living”
“Caught in a Mosh”
“One World”
“I Am the Law”
“A Skeleton in the Closet”
“Efilnikufesin (N.F.L.)”
“A.D.I. / Horror of It All”
“Indians”
“Imitation of Life”
Encore:
“Antisocial”
Non ci resta che aspettare gli Anthrax
il prossimo 14 marzo
per l’unica data italiana.LIVE MUSIC CLUB
– Trezzo sull’Adda – Milano
Prezzo in cassa € 30, se acquisti on line € 25 + diritti
Biglietti in vendita da giovedì 17 novembre ore 10
Prenotazione tavoli sala + 39 347 19 77 297Evento Facebook