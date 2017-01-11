Gliin occasione della data del, del tour celebrativo di, hanno registrato l’intero show in previsione di un nuovo Dvd Live.Questa la scaletta scozzese:“A.I.R.”“Madhouse”“Evil Twin”“Medusa”“Blood Eagle Wings”“Fight ‘Em ‘Til You Can’t”“Be All, End All”“Breathing Lightning”“Among the Living”“Caught in a Mosh”“One World”“I Am the Law”“A Skeleton in the Closet”“Efilnikufesin (N.F.L.)”“A.D.I. / Horror of It All”“Indians”“Imitation of Life”“Antisocial”Non ci resta che aspettare gliil prossimoper l’unica data italiana.– Trezzo sull’Adda – MilanoPrezzo in cassa € 30, se acquisti on line € 25 + dirittiBiglietti in vendita da giovedì 17 novembre ore 10Prenotazione tavoli sala + 39 347 19 77 297