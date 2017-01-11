Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Anthrax, il concerto di Glasgow diventerà un DVD Live

Immagine


 Gli Anthrax in occasione della data del 15 febbraio a Glasgow, del tour celebrativo di “Among The Living”, hanno registrato l’intero show in previsione di un nuovo Dvd Live.

Questa la scaletta scozzese:
Set 1
“A.I.R.”
“Madhouse”
“Evil Twin”
“Medusa”
“Blood Eagle Wings”
“Fight ‘Em ‘Til You Can’t”
“Be All, End All”
“Breathing Lightning” 

Set 2: Among The Living
“Among the Living”
“Caught in a Mosh”
“One World”
“I Am the Law”
“A Skeleton in the Closet”
“Efilnikufesin (N.F.L.)”
“A.D.I. / Horror of It All”
“Indians”
“Imitation of Life” 

Encore:
“Antisocial”



 Non ci resta che aspettare gli Anthrax il prossimo 14 marzo per l’unica data italiana.

LIVE MUSIC CLUB – Trezzo sull’Adda – Milano
Prezzo in cassa € 30, se acquisti on line € 25 + diritti
Biglietti in vendita da giovedì 17 novembre ore 10
Prenotazione tavoli sala + 39 347 19 77 297

Evento Facebook

Pubblicata il: 16 febbraio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Fabio De Carlo
