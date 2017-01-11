Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Rebel Wizard, rilasciato video ufficiale dal loro debut album


Immagine


La black metal band australiana Rebel Wizard ha rilasciato il video ufficiale della canzone "Eat the Warlock" tratta dal loro primo full length dal titolo "Triumph of gloom", disponibile via Prosthetic Records dal prossimo 24 febbraio. Potete vederla nel player che segue:



Qui sotto tracklisting ed artwork del debut album:

01. On the Unknown Self They Weep
02. Where We Surrender Completely to the Miserable Shaman
03. Trampled by Wolves and Sheep
04. Ease of Wretchedness and Wonder
05. A Spell of Sorrow to Relieve the Curse of Triumph
06. Eat the Warlock
07. Sorcerery
08. Hemorrhage Wonders


Immagine

