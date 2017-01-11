La black metal band australiana Rebel Wizard
ha rilasciato il video ufficiale della canzone "Eat the Warlock"
tratta dal loro primo full length dal titolo "Triumph of gloom"
, disponibile via Prosthetic Records
dal prossimo 24 febbraio. Potete vederla nel player che segue:
Qui sotto tracklisting ed artwork del debut album:01. On the Unknown Self They Weep
02. Where We Surrender Completely to the Miserable Shaman
03. Trampled by Wolves and Sheep
04. Ease of Wretchedness and Wonder
05. A Spell of Sorrow to Relieve the Curse of Triumph
06. Eat the Warlock
07. Sorcerery
08. Hemorrhage Wonders