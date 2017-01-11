Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Choirs Of Veritas, i dettagli del debut album

La christian band milanese Choirs Of Veritas ha siglato un accordo con la Underground Symphony per la realizzazione del loro debut album dal titolo “I Am The Way, The Truth And The Life” che sarà disponibile dal 27 marzo prossimo in edizione limitata digipack.
La release è stata mixata e masterizzata presso i Rec Lab Studios da Larsen Premoli e propone un metal sinfonico fortemente venato di power.

Choirs of Veritas lineup:

Davide Scuteri: tastiere
Davide Schiavi: voce
Eliana Sanna: voce mezzosoprano
Alessandro Baglioni: flauto
Cesare Ferrari: basso
Roberto Curtoni: chitarra

Di seguito tracklisting ed artwork:

01. God First
02. Ask Him
03. The Searching
04. Thank you
05. Vanitas Vanitatum
06. Miracles
07. Religiosity
08. I am the way. the Truth and the Life
09. A New Commandment
10. The Passion and the Cross
11. He has Come to Forgive
12. Grace (Mehida Cover)

Immagine

Pubblicata il: 16 febbraio 2017
Pubblicata il: 16 febbraio 2017

Notizia segnalata da
Alessandro Zaina
