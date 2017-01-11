L'etichetta Frontiers Music Srl
pubblicherà il primo di una serie di live album registrati durante le varie edizione del Frontiers Rock Festival
. I primi ad arrivare sono gli svedesi TREAT
, che pubblicheranno il loro primo live album in dieci anni, intitolato "The Road More Or Less Traveled - Live In Milano
", il prossimo 21 aprile.
L'opera immortala il concerto della band dello scorso 23 aprile 2016 durante la terza edizione del festival ed avrà la seguente tracklist:Ghost Of Graceland
Better The Devil You Know
Non Stop Madness
Ready For The Taking
Papertiger
Do Your Own Stunts
Endangered
Gimme One More Night
We Own The Night
Roar
Get You On The Run
Conspiracy
Skies Of Mongolia
World Of Promises
As we haven’t released a live home video in 10 years, let alone a live album ever, and then Serafino asked us, we were more than delighted, and frankly, long overdue, to show our fans what we been up to for the last couple of years. With so many albums to choose from and our audience constantly asking for different songs in the setlist, this was a great opportunity to close one chapter, only to start writing the next. "The Road more or Less Traveled” is a great reminder for anyone to see that Treat is very much a living and breathing live entity!