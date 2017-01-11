Varg Vikernes
ha postato un video ( sotto lo potete vedere ) sul suo canale YouTube ThuleanPerspective riguardo ai 10 metal albums che maggiormente hanno influenzato Burzum
.
Ecco la tracklist con i commenti per ogni album, sono presenti ben 3 lavori degli Iron Maiden, l'avreste mai detto?!:
10. Deicide – Deicide (1990)
“The only death metal album on this list. Raw; extreme and brutal. I got this in 1991. It was the last death metal album I ever bough
t.”
9. Iron Maiden – Iron Maiden (1980)“I got this when I was 13-14 years old. It was a revelation in music to me. A whole new… strange world.
”
8. Slayer – Reign in Blood (1986)
“I go this as a Yule present from my brother in 1987. Fantastic album
.”
7. Destruction – Infernal Overkill (1985)“I got this from my childhood friend, Truls Birkeland, probably in 1989, because he didn’t like it, but thought that I would. And I sure did.”
6. Bathory – Blood Fire Death (1988)“I first heard this in 1988 or 1989, when a friend, Karl Ronneberg, visited from Alesund. And I loved it from the first listen.”
5. Kreator – Pleasure to Kill (1986)“I first heard this via the little brother of Einar Osland, whom I played role-playing games with. Awesome album! I still listen to it some times.”
4. Bathory – Twilight of the Gods (1991)“I purchased this when it came out in 1991, at a time when it was popular to hate Bathory, because he had (with Hammerheart), ‘wimped out’.”
3. Bathory – Hammerheart (1990)“I purchased in 1991, along with Twilight of the Gods. A truly amazing album. Bathory’s best for sure.”
2. Iron Maiden – Killers (1981)“One of the rawest albums of the 1980ies. I got this album along with the other Iron Maiden albums, around age 13-14, and I never looked back.”
1. Iron Maiden – Somewhere in Time (1986)“Probably the best metal album ever, according to me. Apart from the first track, I love everything on this album.
”