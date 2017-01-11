Uscirà il prossimo 31 marzo, per lala ristampa in vinile di, storico quarto album deiSi tratta di una versione in formato LP e doppio LP edizione limitata di sole 500 copie, versione deluse che conterrà l’album rimasterizzato e un secondo LP con tracce strumentali e demo del 1991, edite in vinile per la primissima volta.Questa la tracklist della ristampa di“Flattening Of Emotions”“Suicide Machine”“Together As One”“Secret Face”“Lack Of Comprehension”“See Through Dreams”“Cosmic Sea”“Vacant Planets”“God Of Thunder” (Bonus Track)“Flattening Of Emotions” – Basic Instrumental Studio Tracks“Suicide Machine” – Basic Instrumental Studio Tracks“Together As One” – Basic Instrumental Studio Tracks“Secret Face” – Basic Instrumental Studio Tracks“Secret Face” – Part 2 – Basic Instrumental Studio Tracks“Lack Of Comprehension” – Basic Instrumental Studio Track“Felt Good” – Studio Snippet – Basic Instrumental Studio Tracks“See Through Dreams” – Basic Instrumental Studio Tracks“See Through Dreams” – Part 2 – Basic Instrumental Studio Tracks“Vacant Planets” – Basic Instrumental Studio Tracks“Cosmic Sea” – Basic Instrumental Studio Tracks“Cosmic Sea” – Part 2 – Basic Instrumental Studio Tracks“God Of Thunder” – Basic Instrumental Studio Tracks“Flattening Of Emotions” – Demos – 3/25/91“Lack Of Comprehension” – Demos – 3/25/91“Suicide Machine” – Demos – 3/25/91“Together As One” – Demos – 3/25/91“See Through Dreams” – Demos – 3/25/91“Secret Face” (Instrumental) – Demos – 3/25/91“Vacant Planets” (Instrumental) – Demos – 3/25/91