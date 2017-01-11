Uscirà il prossimo 31 marzo, per la Relapse Records
la ristampa in vinile di “Human”
, storico quarto album dei Death
.
Si tratta di una versione in formato LP e doppio LP edizione limitata di sole 500 copie, versione deluse che conterrà l’album rimasterizzato e un secondo LP con tracce strumentali e demo del 1991, edite in vinile per la primissima volta.
Questa la tracklist della ristampa di “Human”
:LP 1:
“Flattening Of Emotions”
“Suicide Machine”
“Together As One”
“Secret Face”
“Lack Of Comprehension”
“See Through Dreams”
“Cosmic Sea”
“Vacant Planets”
“God Of Thunder” (Bonus Track)
LP 2: Human – Tracce strumentali di studio
“Flattening Of Emotions” – Basic Instrumental Studio Tracks
“Suicide Machine” – Basic Instrumental Studio Tracks
“Together As One” – Basic Instrumental Studio Tracks
“Secret Face” – Basic Instrumental Studio Tracks
“Secret Face” – Part 2 – Basic Instrumental Studio Tracks
“Lack Of Comprehension” – Basic Instrumental Studio Track
“Felt Good” – Studio Snippet – Basic Instrumental Studio Tracks
“See Through Dreams” – Basic Instrumental Studio Tracks
“See Through Dreams” – Part 2 – Basic Instrumental Studio Tracks
“Vacant Planets” – Basic Instrumental Studio Tracks
“Cosmic Sea” – Basic Instrumental Studio Tracks
“Cosmic Sea” – Part 2 – Basic Instrumental Studio Tracks
“God Of Thunder” – Basic Instrumental Studio Tracks
Human Demo – 25 Marzo 1991
“Flattening Of Emotions” – Demos – 3/25/91
“Lack Of Comprehension” – Demos – 3/25/91
“Suicide Machine” – Demos – 3/25/91
“Together As One” – Demos – 3/25/91
“See Through Dreams” – Demos – 3/25/91
“Secret Face” (Instrumental) – Demos – 3/25/91
“Vacant Planets” (Instrumental) – Demos – 3/25/91