Power Quest, nuovo album entro la fine dell'anno

L'etichetta Inner Wound Recordings ha messo sotto contratto i melodic power metallers POWER QUEST, che entreranno in studio il prossimo mese di aprile per registrare il loro nuovo album, previsto per il mese di ottobre.
I'm really pleased to have sealed the deal with Emil and Inner Wound for the release of the next POWER QUEST opus. We were in discussions for a couple of months, during which time the salient points of the deal were already agreed before I recently flew to Gothenburg to sign the agreement in person. In this age of faceless business, it was refreshing to do things the old-fashioned way. I'm really excited about this collaboration and we have a lot of cool things planned for the next 12 months.
Ecco la line-up della band:

Ashley Edison - Vocals
Steve Williams - Keyboards
Dan Owen - Guitar
Gav Owen - Guitar
Paul Finnie - Bass
Rich Smith – Drums


Pubblicata il: 14 febbraio 2017
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
