I'm really pleased to have sealed the deal with Emil and Inner Wound for the release of the next POWER QUEST opus. We were in discussions for a couple of months, during which time the salient points of the deal were already agreed before I recently flew to Gothenburg to sign the agreement in person. In this age of faceless business, it was refreshing to do things the old-fashioned way. I'm really excited about this collaboration and we have a lot of cool things planned for the next 12 months.

L'etichettaha messo sotto contratto i melodic power metallers, che entreranno in studio il prossimo mese di aprile per registrare il loro nuovo album, previsto per il mese di ottobre.Ecco la line-up della band: