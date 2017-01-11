I NILE
hanno annunciato l'uscita dalla band del chitarrista Dallas Toler-Wade
, che sarà sostituito da Brian Kinglsand
(ENTHEAN
). Toler-Wade ha dichiarato di aver lasciato la band per dedicarsi ad alcuni progetti personali.
Il gruppo sta lavorando a un nuovo album, previsto per il 2018.
Karl Sanders ha scritto precedentemente:
I would like to personally thank Dallas Toler-Wade for his many years with the band, and sincerely wish him well with his music.
All of us in NILE are truly happy and thankful to be working with Brian. Not only is he a seriously talented extreme metal guitar shredder, but he has a great brutal metal voice with a very versatile range. Brian is also a genuine, down-to-earth, hard-working and motivated guy who has helped reignite and re-establish a sense of team work back into NILE.
With the addition of Brian on guitar and vocals, the band right now seems to me a lot more like the early years of NILE — the classic NILE era when we were all functioning as a cohesive unit in viciously brutal triple-vocal-attack mode.
The mood in the NILE rehearsal room for the last three months has been focused and relaxed with four positive, energized, hard-working people all on the same metal page.
We simply can't wait to share what we have been working on with metal fans on the upcoming OVERKILL tour.
Between the addition of Brian and bassist/vocalist Brad Parris now in his second year in the band, this lineup is going to crush skulls.
Seriously, the last time I felt this strongly about a NILE lineup was when George Kollias joined the band.