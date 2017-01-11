OSLO –ha svelato altri dettagli di, disco in uscita il 21 aprile su Omnipresence Production.'The Great Corrupter' è una raccolta di inediti e di canzoni dell’album dell’anno scorso, The Great Deceiver, destrutturate e “corrotte” da musicisti della scena industrial e ambient, come Die Krupps, John Fryer, GODFLESH, Merzbow, Apoptygma Berzerk, In Slaughter Natives, Raison D´Etre, PIG. Il materiale inedito risale a sessioni di registrazione con Chris Vrenna (Nine Inch Nails).La tracklist di “The Great Corrupter' è la seguente:Chris Vrenna Studio Mixes:The Great Corrupter sarà disponibile in digitale, CD e vinile. Il vinile, limitato a 500 copie, sarà realizzato in cinque colori diversi (100 copie per colore). La copertina sarà differente rispetto a quella del CD.