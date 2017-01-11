OSLO – Mortiis
ha svelato altri dettagli di The Great Corrupter
, disco in uscita il 21 aprile su Omnipresence Production.
'The Great Corrupter' è una raccolta di inediti e di canzoni dell’album dell’anno scorso, The Great Deceiver, destrutturate e “corrotte” da musicisti della scena industrial e ambient, come Die Krupps, John Fryer, GODFLESH, Merzbow, Apoptygma Berzerk, In Slaughter Natives, Raison D´Etre, PIG. Il materiale inedito risale a sessioni di registrazione con Chris Vrenna (Nine Inch Nails).
La tracklist di “The Great Corrupter' è la seguente: 1. The Great Leap (Godflesh - Extended Version)
2. Doppelganger (Die Krupps - Extended Version)
3. Hard to Believe Chris Vrenna - Extended Version)
4. Too Little Too Late (PIG)
5. Road to Ruin (Prurient - Extended Version)
6. Sins of Mine (Apoptygma Berzerk - Extended Version)
7. The Seed of Greed (John Fryer - Extended Version)
8. Scalding the Burnt (FLESH)
9. Road to Ruin (Axegrinder)
10. Hard to Believe (Rhys Fulber - Extended Version)
Chris Vrenna Studio Mixes: 11. The Shining Lamp of God
12. Demons Are Back
13. The Ugly Truth
14. Doppelganger
15. The Great Deceiver 16. The Ugly Truth (Je$us Loves Amerika)
17. The Great Leap (Le Prince Harry)
19. Bleed Like You (Manes)
20. Too little too Late (Output/Electronics by Ole-Espen Kristiansen)
21. Sins of Mine (Katscan)
22. Hard to Believe (In Slaughter Natives)
23. Feed the Greed (Cease2Xist)
24. Demons are Back (Technomancer Feat. Angst Pop)
26. Sins of Mine (Raison D´Etre)
27. Doppelganger (Wumpscut)
28. Geisteskrank
29. Road to Ruin (Deutsch Nepal)
30. Bleed Like You (Merzbow)
The Great Corrupter sarà disponibile in digitale, CD e vinile. Il vinile, limitato a 500 copie, sarà realizzato in cinque colori diversi (100 copie per colore). La copertina sarà differente rispetto a quella del CD.