I portoghesi Pestifer
hanno reso disponibile online il lyric video ufficiale del brano "Brutal eruption of chaos"
tratta dal loro debut album "Execration diatribes"
pubblicato in questi giorni via Lavadome Productions
e che potete vedere nel player sottostante:
Di seguito tracklisting ed artwork dell'album01. March of the Dead Orchestra
02. Mars Exult
03. Brutal Eruption of Chaos
04. Dark Dimensions
05. Enslavement of God
06. Awaken by Death
07. Nothing Remains
08. Riding the Storms of Hate MMXVI
09. Confront Death