Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Pestifer, online traccia dal loro debut album


Immagine


I portoghesi Pestifer hanno reso disponibile online il lyric video ufficiale del brano "Brutal eruption of chaos" tratta dal loro debut album "Execration diatribes" pubblicato in questi giorni via Lavadome Productions e che potete vedere nel player sottostante:



Di seguito tracklisting ed artwork dell'album

01. March of the Dead Orchestra
02. Mars Exult
03. Brutal Eruption of Chaos
04. Dark Dimensions
05. Enslavement of God
06. Awaken by Death
07. Nothing Remains
08. Riding the Storms of Hate MMXVI
09. Confront Death

Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 14 febbraio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Alessandro Zaina
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Motörhead
The complete early years
289.99 € / 16-CD (Ed. Limitata, BoxSet)
Copertina
A Life Divided
The great escape
14.99 € / CD (Digipak)
Copertina
Copertina
Wintersun
Time I
16.99 € / LP
Ultime notizie
06 febbraio 2017
17 gennaio 2017
11 gennaio 2017
14 febbraio 2017
14 febbraio 2017
14 febbraio 2017
14 febbraio 2017
14 febbraio 2017
14 febbraio 2017
14 febbraio 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading