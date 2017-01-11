Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Quiet Riot, i dettagli del nuovo album "Road Rage"

Immagine L'etichetta Frontiers Music Srl pubblicherà il nuovo album in studio dei QUIET RIOT, "Road Rage", il prossimo 21 aprile.

La band è ora composta dal batterista e membro fondatore Frankie Banali, dal bassista Chuck Wright, dal chitarrista Alex Grossi e dal nuovo cantante Seann Nicols (a.k.a. Sheldon Tarsha).
I'm very excited about the release of 'Road Rage' on Frontiers Music Srl which is the first official QUIET RIOT release in eleven years. It contains all newly written and recorded original songs. We stayed true to the great tradition and sound of QUIET RIOT while at the same time always moving musically forward.
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:

01. Nothing But Trouble
02. Let It Go
03. Snake Charmer
04. Hey Lil' Sister
05. I Don't Need You Anymore
06. Sledge Hammer
07. Never You Mind
08. Empty Rooms
09. Dirty Money
10. The Seeker
11. Road Rage


Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 13 febbraio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Unleashed
Where no life dwells
9.99 € / 2-CD (Ed. Limitata)
Copertina
Helreidh
Fragmenta
13.99 € / CD
Copertina
Nevermore
Dead heart in a dead world
9.99 € / 2-CD (Ed. Limitata)
Copertina
Strife
Witness a rebirth
14.99 € / CD
Ultime notizie
06 febbraio 2017
17 gennaio 2017
11 gennaio 2017
14 febbraio 2017
14 febbraio 2017
14 febbraio 2017
14 febbraio 2017
14 febbraio 2017
14 febbraio 2017
14 febbraio 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading