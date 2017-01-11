L'etichetta Frontiers Music Srl
pubblicherà il nuovo album in studio dei QUIET RIOT
, "Road Rage
", il prossimo 21 aprile.
La band è ora composta dal batterista e membro fondatore Frankie Banali
, dal bassista Chuck Wright
, dal chitarrista Alex Grossi
e dal nuovo cantante Seann Nicols
(a.k.a. Sheldon Tarsha
).
I'm very excited about the release of 'Road Rage' on Frontiers Music Srl which is the first official QUIET RIOT release in eleven years. It contains all newly written and recorded original songs. We stayed true to the great tradition and sound of QUIET RIOT while at the same time always moving musically forward.
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:01. Nothing But Trouble
02. Let It Go
03. Snake Charmer
04. Hey Lil' Sister
05. I Don't Need You Anymore
06. Sledge Hammer
07. Never You Mind
08. Empty Rooms
09. Dirty Money
10. The Seeker
11. Road Rage