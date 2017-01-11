Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Crazy Lixx, i dettagli del nuovo album "Ruff Justice"

Immagine Gli svedesi CRAZY LIXX pubblicheranno il loro nuovo album in studio, "Ruff Justice", il prossimo 21 aprile.

Il disco festeggia i primi 15 anni di attività della band e sarà composto da 10 nuove canzoni. L'opera è stata prodotta da Danny Rexon e Chris Laney.
We’ve tried the same ‘all killers-no fillers’ approach that we’ve gone for on our previous albums, but this time, more than ever, I think we’ve come close to that vision.
Il disco segna il debutto in studio dei chitarristi Chrisse Olsson e Jens Lundgren.

Tre brani dell'album saranno inclusi nella colonna sonora del videogame "Friday The 13th: The Game", ovvero "XIII", "Killer" e "Live Before I Die". Ecco la tracklist completa:

Wild Child
XIII
Walk The Wire
Shot With A Needle Of Love
Killer
Hunter Of The Heart
Snakes In Paradise
If It's Love
Kiss Of Judas
Live Before I Die

Lineup:
Danny Rexon - vocals
Joél Cirera - drums
Jens Sjöholm - bass guitar
Chrisse Olsson - guitar
Jens Lundgren - guitar


Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 10 febbraio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
