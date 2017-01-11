Gli svedesi CRAZY LIXX
pubblicheranno il loro nuovo album in studio, "Ruff Justice
", il prossimo 21 aprile.
Il disco festeggia i primi 15 anni di attività della band e sarà composto da 10 nuove canzoni. L'opera è stata prodotta da Danny Rexon
e Chris Laney
.
We’ve tried the same ‘all killers-no fillers’ approach that we’ve gone for on our previous albums, but this time, more than ever, I think we’ve come close to that vision.
Il disco segna il debutto in studio dei chitarristi Chrisse Olsson
e Jens Lundgren
.
Tre brani dell'album saranno inclusi nella colonna sonora del videogame "Friday The 13th: The Game
", ovvero "XIII
", "Killer
" e "Live Before I Die
". Ecco la tracklist completa:Wild Child
XIII
Walk The Wire
Shot With A Needle Of Love
Killer
Hunter Of The Heart
Snakes In Paradise
If It's Love
Kiss Of Judas
Live Before I Die
Lineup:Danny Rexon - vocals
Joél Cirera - drums
Jens Sjöholm - bass guitar
Chrisse Olsson - guitar
Jens Lundgren - guitar