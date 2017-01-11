I CIVIL WAR
hanno da poco annunciato l'ingresso nella band del cantante Kelly "Sundown" Carpenter
, in sostituzione di Nils Patrik Johansson
. L'artista ha già lavorato con DARKOLOGY
, ADAGIO
, ZIERLER
, IRON MASK
e FIREWIND
tra gli altri.
We proudly present Kelly Sundown as the new voice of Civil War! He's known for his work with Adagio, Beyond Twilight, Darkology, Epysode, Outworld, Zierler and touring singer for Firewind, he brings experience and huge talent into our ranks. We are very happy to say that we found just the right person and powerful voice we've been looking for. Help us give the warmest welcome to Kelly. We are all very excited to write a new chapter in Civil War's history together!