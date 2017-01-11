Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Civil War, ecco il nuovo cantante

I CIVIL WAR hanno da poco annunciato l'ingresso nella band del cantante Kelly "Sundown" Carpenter, in sostituzione di Nils Patrik Johansson. L'artista ha già lavorato con DARKOLOGY, ADAGIO, ZIERLER, IRON MASK e FIREWIND tra gli altri.
We proudly present Kelly Sundown as the new voice of Civil War! He's known for his work with Adagio, Beyond Twilight, Darkology, Epysode, Outworld, Zierler and touring singer for Firewind, he brings experience and huge talent into our ranks. We are very happy to say that we found just the right person and powerful voice we've been looking for. Help us give the warmest welcome to Kelly. We are all very excited to write a new chapter in Civil War's history together!



Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 10 febbraio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Saxon
Heavy Metal Thunder - The Movie
17.99 € / Disco Blu-Ray
Copertina
Voivod
Target earth
13.99 € / CD
Copertina
Copertina
Incite
All out war
15.99 € / CD
Ultime notizie
06 febbraio 2017
17 gennaio 2017
11 gennaio 2017
10 febbraio 2017
10 febbraio 2017
10 febbraio 2017
10 febbraio 2017
10 febbraio 2017
10 febbraio 2017
10 febbraio 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading