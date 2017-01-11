Il prossimo 24 Febbraio uscirà il nuovo album dei The Mute Gods
dal titolo “Tardigrades Will Inherit The Earth”
via InsideOut Music
. La band ha quindi iniziato a postare una serie di “track-by-track” dove parlano delle composizioni del full-length:
Questi i dettagli della release:1) Saltatio Mortis
2) Animal Army
3) We Can't Carry On
4) The Dumbing Of The Stupid
5) Early Warning
6) Tardigrades Will Inherit The Earth
7) Window onto the Sun
8) Lament
9) The Singing Fish Batticaloa
10) Hallelujah (bonus track)
11) The Andromeda Strain
12) Stranger Than Fiction