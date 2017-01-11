Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

The Mute Gods, il “track-by-track” del nuovo album

Immagine

Il prossimo 24 Febbraio uscirà il nuovo album dei The Mute Gods dal titolo “Tardigrades Will Inherit The Earth” via InsideOut Music. La band ha quindi iniziato a postare una serie di “track-by-track” dove parlano delle composizioni del full-length:


Questi i dettagli della release:

1) Saltatio Mortis
2) Animal Army
3) We Can't Carry On
4) The Dumbing Of The Stupid
5) Early Warning
6) Tardigrades Will Inherit The Earth
7) Window onto the Sun
8) Lament
9) The Singing Fish Batticaloa
10) Hallelujah (bonus track)
11) The Andromeda Strain
12) Stranger Than Fiction

Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 10 febbraio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Gabriele Marangoni
