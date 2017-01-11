Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Cnoc An Tursa, tutto il nuovo album in streaming


Immagine


Gli scozzesi folk metallers Cnoc An Tursa, in anticipo sull'uscita ufficiale prevista per il 17 febbraio via Apocalyptic Witchcraft Recordings, hanno reso disponibile il loro secondo album "The Forty Five" in streaming su soundcloud.


Di seguito tracklisting ed artwork della release:

01. Will Ye No Come Back Again
02. The Yellow Locks of Charlie
03. The Standard on the Braes o'Mar
04. Wha Wadna Fecht for Charlie
05. Flora MacDonald
06. Sound the Pibroch
07. Fuigheall
08. The Last of the Stuarts

Immagine



Cnoc An Tursa lineup:

Reni McDonald - Vocals, Guitars Keyboards
Alan Buchan - Vocals, Guitars
Bryan Hamilton - Drums
Tony Dunn - Bass, Vocals

Pubblicata il: 10 febbraio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Alessandro Zaina
