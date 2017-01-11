Gli scozzesi folk metallers Cnoc An Tursa
, in anticipo sull'uscita ufficiale prevista per il 17 febbraio via Apocalyptic Witchcraft Recordings
, hanno reso disponibile il loro secondo album "The Forty Five"
in streaming su soundcloud
.
Di seguito tracklisting ed artwork della release:01. Will Ye No Come Back Again
02. The Yellow Locks of Charlie
03. The Standard on the Braes o'Mar
04. Wha Wadna Fecht for Charlie
05. Flora MacDonald
06. Sound the Pibroch
07. Fuigheall
08. The Last of the StuartsCnoc An Tursa
lineup:Reni McDonald - Vocals, Guitars Keyboards
Alan Buchan - Vocals, Guitars
Bryan Hamilton - Drums
Tony Dunn - Bass, Vocals