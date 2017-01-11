Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Wednesday 13, il nuovo album "Condolences" a giugno

Il nuovo album di Wednesday 13, il settimo in studio, sarà pubblicato su etichetta Nuclear Blast Entertainment il prossimo 2 giugno.

Il disco si intitolerà "Condolences" ed è stato prodotto da Chris "Zeuss" Harris.
We're so excited to finally announce that we have signed with Nuclear Blast Entertainment! It's an honor for us to be on the roster among so many other great bands and friends. Thanks to Nuclear Blast for giving us the opportunity and our fans for your undying support. We're looking forward to many more years of this with all of you.



Pubblicata il: 09 febbraio 2017
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
