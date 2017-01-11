Il nuovo album di Wednesday 13
, il settimo in studio, sarà pubblicato su etichetta Nuclear Blast Entertainment
il prossimo 2 giugno.
Il disco si intitolerà "Condolences
" ed è stato prodotto da Chris "Zeuss" Harris
.
We're so excited to finally announce that we have signed with Nuclear Blast Entertainment! It's an honor for us to be on the roster among so many other great bands and friends. Thanks to Nuclear Blast for giving us the opportunity and our fans for your undying support. We're looking forward to many more years of this with all of you.