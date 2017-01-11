Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Skyclad, i dettagli del nuovo album "Forward Into The Past"

Immagine Il tredicesimo album in studio degli SKYCLAD si intitolerà "Forward Into The Past" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 28 aprile su etichetta Listenable Records con la seguente tracklist:

1) A Storytellers’ Moon (intro) 01:28
2) State of the Union Now 03:28
3) Change is Coming 04:13
4) Starstruck ? 03:05
5) A Heavy Price to Pay 03:04
6) Words Fail Me 05:36
7) Forward into the Past 03:37
8) Unresolved (instrumental) 00:54
9) The Queen of the Moors 03:05
10) Last Summer’s Rain 05:33
11) The Measure 02:49
12) Borderline 04:35
13) A Storytellers’ Moon (Outro) 01:34

La copertina è stata curata da Duncan Storr.


Pubblicata il: 09 febbraio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
