Il tredicesimo album in studio degli SKYCLAD
si intitolerà "Forward Into The Past
" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 28 aprile su etichetta Listenable Records
con la seguente tracklist:1) A Storytellers’ Moon (intro) 01:28
2) State of the Union Now 03:28
3) Change is Coming 04:13
4) Starstruck ? 03:05
5) A Heavy Price to Pay 03:04
6) Words Fail Me 05:36
7) Forward into the Past 03:37
8) Unresolved (instrumental) 00:54
9) The Queen of the Moors 03:05
10) Last Summer’s Rain 05:33
11) The Measure 02:49
12) Borderline 04:35
13) A Storytellers’ Moon (Outro) 01:34
La copertina è stata curata da Duncan Storr
.