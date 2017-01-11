"Reaching Into Infinity
" è il titolo del nuovo album dei DRAGONFORCE
, che sarà pubblicato il prossimo 19 maggio su etichetta earMUSIC
.
Il disco è stato prodotto da Jens Bogren
e vede il debutto in studio del batterista Gee Anzalone
.
Ecco le varie tracklist dell'opera:Standard Edition
01. Reaching Into Infinity
02. Ashes Of The Dawn
03. Judgement Day
04. Astral Empire
05. Curse Of Darkness
06. Silence
07. Midnight Madness
08. WAR!
09. Land Of Shattered Dreams
10. The eDGE OF THE wORLD
11. Our Final Stand
Special Edition Bonus DVD:
Disc 1 – CD
01. Reaching Into Infinity
02. Ashes Of The Dawn
03. Judgement Day
04. Astral Empire
05. Curse Of Darkness
06. Silence
07. Midnight Madness
08. WAR!
09. Land Of Shattered Dreams
10. The Edge Of The World
11. Our Final Stand
Bonus Tracks
12. Hatred And Revenge
13. Evil Dead
Disc 2 – Bonus DVD
DRAGONFORCE Live at Woodstock Festival Poland 2016
01. Holding On
02. Heroes Of Our Time
03. Operation Ground And Pound
04. Holding On (Multi-angles)
05. Heroes Of Our Time (Multi-angeles)
06. Operation Ground And Pound (Multi-Angles)