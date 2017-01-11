Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

The Obsessed, i dettagli del nuovo album "Sacred"

Immagine I THE OBSESSED di Scott "Wino" Weinrich hanno svelato i dettagli del loro nuovo album, che si intitolerà "Sacred".

Il disco sarà pubblicato il prossimo 7 aprile su etichetta Relapse Records con la seguente tracklist:

01. Sodden Jackal
02. Punk Crusher
03. Sacred
04. Haywire
05. Perseverance Of Futility
06. It’s Only Money
07. Cold Blood
08. Stranger Things
09. Razor Wire
10. My Daughter My Son
11. Be The Night
12. Interlude
13. On So Long (bonus)
14. Crossroader Blues (bonus)

Di seguito potete ascoltare il primo estratto, il brano "Razor Wire":





Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 09 febbraio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Knorkator
Es werde nicht
12.99 € / CD
Copertina
Copertina
Opeth
Heritage
16.99 € / CD
Copertina
Mantus
Wölfe
16.99 € / CD
Ultime notizie
06 febbraio 2017
17 gennaio 2017
11 gennaio 2017
09 febbraio 2017
09 febbraio 2017
09 febbraio 2017
09 febbraio 2017
09 febbraio 2017
09 febbraio 2017
09 febbraio 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading