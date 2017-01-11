I THE OBSESSED
di Scott "Wino" Weinrich
hanno svelato i dettagli del loro nuovo album, che si intitolerà "Sacred
".
Il disco sarà pubblicato il prossimo 7 aprile su etichetta Relapse Records
con la seguente tracklist:01. Sodden Jackal
02. Punk Crusher
03. Sacred
04. Haywire
05. Perseverance Of Futility
06. It’s Only Money
07. Cold Blood
08. Stranger Things
09. Razor Wire
10. My Daughter My Son
11. Be The Night
12. Interlude
13. On So Long (bonus)
14. Crossroader Blues (bonus)
Di seguito potete ascoltare il primo estratto, il brano "Razor Wire
":