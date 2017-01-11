Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Roland Grapow, riguardo la reunion degli Helloween

Roland Grapow, riguardo la sua “esclusione” dalla Pumpkins United reunion, ha pubblicato un messaggio sulla sua pagina Facebook, anche per rispondere a quanto detto da Kiske nella sua recente intervista alla TNT Radio Rock

  Kiske aveva dichiarato.
"As far as I know, they asked him [to take part in it], and he didn't wanna do it. That was the information [I was given]. He's probably still hurt. I know how it feels. When this stuff is fresh, it's difficult.”

Questa invece la risposta di Roland Grapow
Dear Helloween Fans
thank you for asking me the last couple of weeks, about
why i am not being a part of that Helloween Reunion Tour,
to be honest,
i was never asked
i am in friendship again with all of the Weenies (Weiki, Markus, Andi, Sascha and Daniel and i had a several meetings the last 2-3 years, but we never talked about that possible reunion tour.
i knew about that possible reunion many years already, heard rumours and some information before, but no one called or tried to get in contact with me about that.
i am not sad or bitter due the misinformation of the recent Michael Kiske interview, maybe that is the info he just got from someone.
So, i wish you all a lot of fun with the reunion tour, together with Kai and Michi
and now you know all, why i am not being a part of it.
thanx a lot...
Roland
In sostanza Roland Grapow smentisce quanto detto da Michael Kiske secondo il quale sarebbe stato contatto anche il chitarrista (negli Helloween dal 1989 al 2001) per far parte della reunion, ribadendo invece che non è stato contattato da nessuno.

  Quale sia la verità difficilmente lo sapremo mai, ad ogni modo Roland Grapow, avrebbe dovuto far parte di diritto della “Pumpkins United”

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Avatar Inserito il 10 febbraio 2017 alle 00:15

polimar72 ha scritto precedentemente:

Certo che avrebbe dovuto esserci!!! Ha inciso più lui con gli Helloween che Kiske o Hansen.
straquoto
Avatar Inserito il 09 febbraio 2017 alle 18:49

guarda, io ho appena scritto questo:

"mah, allora a sto punto visto che è un evento unico storico ed irripetibile lasci fuori per questo tour deris e gerstner e lasci solo loeble per ovvi motivi

e fate roba solo dei primi 3 dischi
a sto punto firmo alla grande e giustifico...
Avatar Inserito il 09 febbraio 2017 alle 18:27

...allora posso dirlo??? Sta diventando una soap e queste cose le odio!!!
Quest'anno ed il prossimo sono i Trentennali dei due Keeper, giusto? Allora dovevano solo riunirsi i MEMBRI dei KEEPERS, stop, chiaro che ci voleva un batterista purtroppo...
Adesso va a finire che pure Uli Kush viene...

Pubblicata il: 09 febbraio 2017
