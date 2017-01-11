Tornano i Chickenfoot
, con un album in uscita il prossimo 10 marzo, che conterrà un brano inedito.
Il titolo del brano è "Divine Termination"
e sarà contenuto nell’album “Best + Live”
Di seguito la tracklist:
CD1 – Best Of
01. Divine Termination (brand new song)
02. Soap On A Rope
03. Sexy Little Thing
04. Oh Yeah
05. Get It Up
06. Future In The Past
07. Big Foot
08. Different Devil
09. Lighten Up
10. Dubai Blues
11. Something Going Wrong
Bonus Live Tracks:
12. Highway Star
13. Bad Motor Scooter
14. My Generation
CD2 – Live
01. Avenida Revolution
02. Sexy Little Thing
03. Soap On A Rope
04. My Kinda Girl
05. Down The Drain
06. Bitten By The Wolf
07. Oh Yeah
08. Learning To Fall
09. Get It Up
10. Turnin’ Left
11. Future In The Past
A questo link
inoltre è possibile ascoltare "Divine Termination"