It is difficult to find the words right now but it is with great sadness we have to announce that Robert 'Strängen' Dahlqvist is dead.

For ten years, we traveled around the world several times together. Shared tour buses and recorded albums. Played at clubs and festivals.

It's incredibly difficult to describe in words what Strängen meant to us and no matter how hard we'd try, we couldn't explain how much we'll miss him.

Our thoughts go out to all of the great memories we had together and especially to his family.

Until we meet again

Il chitarrista deiè scomparso durante lo scorso fine settimana; aveva 40 anni. Le cause della morte non sono state rese note.Dahlqvist ha suonato con la band dal 1998 al 2008, anno in cui il gruppo ha deciso di chiudere la propria carriera, e successivamente ha avviato una carriera solista e ha fondato iIl suo ultimo singolo è "", scritto con) e pubblicato lo scorso anno.