Il nuovo album degli EVOCATION
si intitolerà "The Shadow Archetype
" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 10 marzo su etichetta Metal Blade Records
.
Il primo estratto dal disco è il brano "Children Of Stone
", ascoltabile nel player in calce alla notizia.
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:01. Into Ruins
02. Condemned to the Grave
03. Modus Operandi
04. Children of Stone
05. The Coroner
06. The Shadow Archetype
07. Blind Obedience
08. Survival of the Sickest
09. Sulphur and Blood
10. Imperium Fall
11. Dark Day Sunrise