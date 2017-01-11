Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Evocation, i dettagli del nuovo album "The Shadow Archetype"

Immagine Il nuovo album degli EVOCATION si intitolerà "The Shadow Archetype" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 10 marzo su etichetta Metal Blade Records.

Il primo estratto dal disco è il brano "Children Of Stone", ascoltabile nel player in calce alla notizia.

Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:

01. Into Ruins
02. Condemned to the Grave
03. Modus Operandi
04. Children of Stone
05. The Coroner
06. The Shadow Archetype
07. Blind Obedience
08. Survival of the Sickest
09. Sulphur and Blood
10. Imperium Fall
11. Dark Day Sunrise





Immagine

Pubblicata il: 06 febbraio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
