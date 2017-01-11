Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Virgin Steele, ascolta la versione remixata di “The Ineffable Name”

Immagine

Il 17 Febbraio 2017 la SPV/Steamhammer pubblicherà la ristampa di “Visions Of Eden” dei Virgin Steele in una nuova edizione in doppio CD.

Il primo disco conterrà una versione remixata dell’album, mentre il secondo CD una versione rimasterizzata della versione originale.

Qui sotto potete vedere il lyric video del remix di “The Ineffable Name“:


Questi i dettagli della release:

CD 1 (Remix)

1) Immortal I Stand (The Birth Of Adam)
2) Adorned With The Rising Cobra
3) The Ineffable Name
4) Black Light On Black
5) Bonedust
6) Angel Of Death
7) God Above God
8) The Hidden God
9) Childslayer
10) When Dusk Fell
11) Visions Of Eden

CD 2 (Remaster)

1) Immortal I Stand (The Birth Of Adam)
2) Adorned With The Rising Cobra
3) The Ineffable Name
4) Black Light On Black
5) Bonedust
6) Angel Of Death
7) God Above God
8) The Hidden God
9) Childslayer
10) When Dusk Fell
11) Visions Of Eden

Immagine

Avatar Inserito il 03 febbraio 2017 alle 15:58

Ho resistito tre minuti...mi vien voglia di piangere:(

Pubblicata il: 03 febbraio 2017
Gabriele Marangoni
