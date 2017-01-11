Il 17 Febbraio 2017 la SPV/Steamhammer
pubblicherà la ristampa di “Visions Of Eden”
dei Virgin Steele
in una nuova edizione in doppio CD.
Il primo disco conterrà una versione remixata dell’album, mentre il secondo CD una versione rimasterizzata della versione originale.
Qui sotto potete vedere il lyric video del remix di “The Ineffable Name“
:
Questi i dettagli della release:CD 1 (Remix)1) Immortal I Stand (The Birth Of Adam)
2) Adorned With The Rising Cobra
3) The Ineffable Name
4) Black Light On Black
5) Bonedust
6) Angel Of Death
7) God Above God
8) The Hidden God
9) Childslayer
10) When Dusk Fell
11) Visions Of EdenCD 2 (Remaster)1) Immortal I Stand (The Birth Of Adam)
2) Adorned With The Rising Cobra
3) The Ineffable Name
4) Black Light On Black
5) Bonedust
6) Angel Of Death
7) God Above God
8) The Hidden God
9) Childslayer
10) When Dusk Fell
11) Visions Of Eden