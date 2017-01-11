Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Spoil Engine, il 5 maggio esce "Stormsleeper" su Arising Empire (Nuclear Blast)

Gli Spoil Engine, band belgo/olandese dedita al "modern metal" (aaaaaah il metallo moderno, ma che figata), hanno annunciato che il loro prossimo album "Stormsleeper" sarà pubblicato il prossimo 5 maggio da Arising Empire/Nuclear Blast.

La cover è a cura di Heilemania (Nightwish, Kreator, Legion of the Damned) mentre la registrazione è stata effettuata presso i Fredman Studios.

Sotto potete vedere la copertina.

SPOIL ENGINE is:
Iris Goessens - Vocals
Steven 'Gaze' Sanders - Guitar
Kristof Taveirne - Bass
Matthijs Quaars - Drums
Bart Vandeportaele - Guitar

http://www.facebook.com/spoilengine
http://www.spoilengine.com
http://www.arising-empire.com

Pubblicata il: 01 febbraio 2017
Fonte: Comunicato Stampa

Notizia segnalata da
Gianluca 'Graz' Grazioli
