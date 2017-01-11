Gli Spoil Engine
, band belgo/olandese dedita al "modern metal" (aaaaaah il metallo moderno, ma che figata), hanno annunciato che il loro prossimo album "Stormsleeper
" sarà pubblicato il prossimo 5 maggio da Arising Empire/Nuclear Blast
.
La cover è a cura di Heilemania (Nightwish, Kreator, Legion of the Damned
) mentre la registrazione è stata effettuata presso i Fredman Studios.
Sotto potete vedere la copertina.
SPOIL ENGINE is:Iris Goessens - Vocals
Steven 'Gaze' Sanders - Guitar
Kristof Taveirne - Bass
Matthijs Quaars - Drums
Bart Vandeportaele - Guitarhttp://www.facebook.com/spoilenginehttp://www.spoilengine.comhttp://www.arising-empire.com