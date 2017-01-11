Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Cactus, ritorna la band di Carmine Appice

Durante lo scorso anno i CACTUS di Carmine Appice sono tornati a pubblicare un nuovo album, intitolato "Black Dawn", dopo dieci anni di assenza.

La band ha da poco annunciato l'ingresso in formazione di due nuovi membri, ovvero il bassista Jim Caputo e il chitarrista Paul Warren.

Warren prenderà il posto del chitarrista e co-fondatore Jim McCarty in tour, mentre quest'ultimo si occuperà della composizione e registrazione di nuovi brani. Restano invece confermati il cantante Jimmy Kunes e l'armonicista Ranty Pratt.
Nearly five decades after I formed this band, the time has come to reinvent CACTUS once again. The music remains the same; CACTUS is still 'hot and sweaty,' and the quality of the band's musicianship is as strong as ever.



