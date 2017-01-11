Durante lo scorso anno i CACTUS
di Carmine Appice
sono tornati a pubblicare un nuovo album, intitolato "Black Dawn
", dopo dieci anni di assenza.
La band ha da poco annunciato l'ingresso in formazione di due nuovi membri, ovvero il bassista Jim Caputo
e il chitarrista Paul Warren
.
Warren prenderà il posto del chitarrista e co-fondatore Jim McCarty
in tour, mentre quest'ultimo si occuperà della composizione e registrazione di nuovi brani. Restano invece confermati il cantante Jimmy Kunes
e l'armonicista Ranty Pratt
.
Nearly five decades after I formed this band, the time has come to reinvent CACTUS once again. The music remains the same; CACTUS is still 'hot and sweaty,' and the quality of the band's musicianship is as strong as ever.